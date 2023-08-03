ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.57

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.57 and last traded at $12.78, with a volume of 581956 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.

ProFrac Trading Up 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProFrac

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in ProFrac by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in ProFrac by 7.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in ProFrac by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in ProFrac by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its position in ProFrac by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

