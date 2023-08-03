Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $268-$273 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $265.28 million. Progyny also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.50-$0.53 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PGNY shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Get Progyny alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGNY

Progyny Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Progyny stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.43. 600,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,643. Progyny has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.58.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.63 million. Progyny had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,887 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $2,383,512.57. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 73,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,128.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $2,383,512.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 73,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,128.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 22,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $804,683.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,773.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 451,307 shares of company stock worth $16,986,513 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 3,119.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.