Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PLD traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.38. 1,589,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,446. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.62. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $138.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $113.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

