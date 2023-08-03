Propel Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROM) to Issue Dividend of $0.01

Propel Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0138 per share on Thursday, August 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th.

Propel Media Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PROM opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.28. Propel Media has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.95.

Get Propel Media alerts:

Propel Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Propel Media, Inc operates as a diversified online advertising company in the United States and internationally. It delivers advertising via its online advertising platform called Propel Media Platform that allows advertisers to target users and deliver video, display, and text based advertising. The company offers a self-serve platform and a managed services option that give advertisers diverse solutions to reach online users and acquire customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Propel Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propel Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.