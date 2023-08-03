Propel Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROM) to Issue Dividend of $0.01

Propel Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0138 per share on Thursday, August 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th.
Propel Media Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PROM opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.28. Propel Media has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.95.
Propel Media Company Profile
