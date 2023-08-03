ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. ProPetro had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:PUMP traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.77. 1,387,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,926. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average is $8.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 65.07 and a beta of 2.42. ProPetro has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $12.58.

In other news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 258,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 258,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $364,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,214.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $709,390. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ProPetro by 14.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ProPetro by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in ProPetro by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ProPetro by 13.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in ProPetro by 13.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PUMP shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ProPetro from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

