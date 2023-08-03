ProPhase Labs (PRPH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect ProPhase Labs to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.30 million. ProPhase Labs had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. On average, analysts expect ProPhase Labs to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PRPH opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $125.07 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average is $7.90. ProPhase Labs has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $13.16.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProPhase Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ProPhase Labs by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ProPhase Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in ProPhase Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut ProPhase Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ProPhase Labs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ProPhase Labs from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It provides a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

