ProShares Ultra Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDXX) Trading Up 5.8%

ProShares Ultra Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDXX – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.46 and last traded at $54.16. Approximately 19,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 9,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.19.
ProShares Ultra Gold Miners Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average is $54.16.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Ultra Gold Miners
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- Trading Halts Explained
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Gold Miners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Gold Miners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.