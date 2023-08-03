ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report) were up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.05 and last traded at $21.05. Approximately 1,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 10,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.11.
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0214 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.
