ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report) were up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.05 and last traded at $21.05. Approximately 1,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 10,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.11.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0214 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 54.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 234.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 24,501 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

