Prudent Man Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.24. 25,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,478. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $77.30 and a twelve month high of $114.99.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $251.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Addus HomeCare from $123.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

