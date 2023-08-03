Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $219,000 Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the first quarter valued at about $1,632,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 38.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 9,486 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 246,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,547,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 15.1% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 283.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 30,128 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exponent alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXPO. Truist Financial cut their price target on Exponent from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exponent in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exponent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Exponent Stock Down 0.9 %

EXPO stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.67. The stock had a trading volume of 15,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,813. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 0.62. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.27 and a twelve month high of $112.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.19.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 19.03%. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In related news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $254,212.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,485.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $134,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,706.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $254,212.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,485.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,729 shares of company stock worth $508,440. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exponent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.