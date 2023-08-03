Prudent Man Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.82.
Insider Activity
In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,908.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
NYSE PG traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $157.20. 1,671,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,481,960. The company has a market capitalization of $370.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.11.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.73%.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
