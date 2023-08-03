Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 1,255 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,398,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $558,652,000 after buying an additional 63,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $378,653,000 after purchasing an additional 377,858 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,517,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $177,766,000 after purchasing an additional 61,808 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,091,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $154,659,000 after purchasing an additional 14,133 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,038,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $115,178,000 after purchasing an additional 112,986 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.31. The company had a trading volume of 34,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,992. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.79 and a twelve month high of $85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.81.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MMSI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

