Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $102.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.50.

Prudential Financial stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,913. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $110.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 68,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

