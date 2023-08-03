PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 93.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,277 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in PTC were worth $7,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PTC by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,058,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,506,000 after buying an additional 31,252 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in PTC by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,504,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,695,000 after buying an additional 190,348 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PTC by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,566,000 after buying an additional 41,474 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,723,000 after buying an additional 88,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in PTC by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,348,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,207,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $143.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.82 and a 1-year high of $152.09.

In other news, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,585.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.23, for a total value of $2,564,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,654,534 shares in the company, valued at $853,310,894.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,585.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,547 shares of company stock worth $23,692,784. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PTC. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PTC from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.46.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

