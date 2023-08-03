PubMatic, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for PubMatic in a research note issued on Sunday, July 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PubMatic’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get PubMatic alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PubMatic from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

PubMatic Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.68 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87. PubMatic has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $23.60.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $55.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.89 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.89%.

Insider Activity at PubMatic

In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 6,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $108,450.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,427.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 6,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $108,450.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,427.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,587 shares of company stock worth $1,988,976. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 135.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 42.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PubMatic

(Get Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.