Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.86 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 102.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Pulmonx updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Pulmonx Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LUNG stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.25. 476,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,395. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $500.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55.

In other news, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 3,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $43,348.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 157,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $190,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174,547 shares in the company, valued at $14,893,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 3,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $43,348.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 157,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,376 shares of company stock worth $516,519. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 8.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,477,000 after acquiring an additional 41,724 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 36.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on LUNG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

