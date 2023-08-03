Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (PIM) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on September 1st

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Friday, September 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $3.19 on Thursday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.19.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
