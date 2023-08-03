Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (PIM) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on September 1st

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Friday, September 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $3.19 on Thursday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 654.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 27,278 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

