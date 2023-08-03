Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 49.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share.

CHK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $82.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.94, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $107.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.18%.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 182.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 149.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.