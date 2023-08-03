Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Symbotic Inc. Decreased by Northland Capmk (NASDAQ:SYM)

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Symbotic in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 1st. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Symbotic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Symbotic’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $311.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 49.49% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SYM. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Symbotic from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Symbotic from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Symbotic from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair cut Symbotic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Symbotic from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYM

Symbotic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYM opened at $57.90 on Thursday. Symbotic has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $64.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average is $29.08.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Symbotic during the 2nd quarter worth $534,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Symbotic by 325.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 130,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth $1,523,000. 50.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Svf Ii Spac Investment 3 (De) purchased 17,825,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000,001.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,825,312 shares in the company, valued at $500,000,001.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Symbotic news, major shareholder Svf Ii Spac Investment 3 (De) acquired 17,825,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $500,000,001.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,825,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,000,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rollin L. Ford acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.70 per share, with a total value of $197,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,876,767 shares of company stock worth $501,752,086. 41.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Symbotic

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.