Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Reduced by Analyst

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Transcat in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Transcat’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Transcat’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on TRNS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Transcat in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Transcat in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Transcat from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Transcat from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

Shares of TRNS opened at $90.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.35 million, a PE ratio of 65.70 and a beta of 0.71. Transcat has a 1 year low of $65.60 and a 1 year high of $94.10.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $62.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.71 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 4.47%.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $431,954.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,468 shares in the company, valued at $11,498,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $431,954.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,468 shares in the company, valued at $11,498,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 3,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $301,436.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,527.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Transcat by 137.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Transcat in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Transcat in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Transcat by 162.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Transcat by 533.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

