Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) PT Raised to $42.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Q2 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Q2 from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.71.

Shares of QTWO opened at $34.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 1.44. Q2 has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.71 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $742,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 470,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,673,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $29,427.30. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 204,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $742,144.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 470,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,673,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,289 shares of company stock worth $1,978,620 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Q2 by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,358,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,527,000 after acquiring an additional 80,534 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,641,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,652,000 after purchasing an additional 846,259 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,627,000 after purchasing an additional 167,060 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Q2 by 1.6% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,218,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,716 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Q2 by 2.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,335,000 after purchasing an additional 38,855 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

