Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Forrester Research, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Forrester Research in a research note issued on Monday, July 31st. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Forrester Research’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Forrester Research’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th.
Forrester Research Trading Down 1.3 %
FORR opened at $31.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.80. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92.
Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Forrester Research had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.05 million.
Institutional Trading of Forrester Research
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 11.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,149,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,531,000 after acquiring an additional 214,167 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 66.6% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 420,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after buying an additional 168,222 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 489.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 108,879 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth about $2,975,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Forrester Research by 521.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 76,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 64,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Anthony J. Friscia sold 1,850 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $47,249.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,760.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.
About Forrester Research
Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Forrester Research
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- If You Are Buying A Hotel Stock, Consider Hyatt Hotels
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Extreme Networks Leaps 8% As Q4 Earnings More Than Double
Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.