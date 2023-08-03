Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Ameresco, Inc. Lowered by William Blair (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameresco in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Ameresco’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameresco’s FY2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). Ameresco had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $327.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Ameresco’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMRC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

AMRC opened at $51.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $39.62 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ameresco by 24.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after buying an additional 17,857 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ameresco by 58.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Ameresco by 6.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ameresco by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,241,000 after buying an additional 72,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Ameresco by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $231,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

