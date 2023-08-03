Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arbor Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arbor Realty Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $16.27 on Thursday. Arbor Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average is $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 45.47, a quick ratio of 45.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.95.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.57%. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William C. Green bought 8,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $112,508.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,270.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William C. Green acquired 8,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $112,508.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 147,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,270.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,277 shares in the company, valued at $14,175,658.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 400.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 220.9% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Stories

