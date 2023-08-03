Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Boosted by Analyst

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of J&J Snack Foods in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.61. The consensus estimate for J&J Snack Foods’ current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.15 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JJSF. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on J&J Snack Foods from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $177.17 on Thursday. J&J Snack Foods has a 12-month low of $127.80 and a 12-month high of $177.35. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.11%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 1,116.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 260.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

