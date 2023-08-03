QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Receives GBX 450.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 450.40 ($5.78).

QQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 454 ($5.83) to GBX 457 ($5.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 410 ($5.26) to GBX 420 ($5.39) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.78) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.91) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

In other QinetiQ Group news, insider Steve Wadey sold 195,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.43), for a total transaction of £672,836.25 ($863,828.80). Insiders own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQ stock opened at GBX 325.40 ($4.18) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 352.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 349.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.21. The stock has a market cap of £1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,251.54, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51. QinetiQ Group has a twelve month low of GBX 315.20 ($4.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 395.40 ($5.08).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This is a positive change from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a yield of 1.43%. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,076.92%.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

