Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on QRVO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Summit Insights raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.14.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Qorvo

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of QRVO opened at $108.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.34, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.43. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $114.59.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,548,125.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,240,877.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,548,125.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,240,877.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $408,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,585 shares of company stock worth $3,309,703. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 23.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 18.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qorvo

(Get Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.