Qtum (QTUM) Price Up 5% Over Last Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.70 or 0.00009260 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $282.49 million and approximately $102.18 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qtum has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,836.34 or 0.06305580 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00042889 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00021118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00029887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014211 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004849 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

