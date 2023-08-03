Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07, RTT News reports. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 29.74% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $703.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Quad/Graphics Trading Down 12.2 %

Shares of NYSE QUAD opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $273.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.83. Quad/Graphics has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $6.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QUAD shares. Barrington Research started coverage on Quad/Graphics in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Quad/Graphics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Quad/Graphics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quad/Graphics

In other news, CFO Anthony Staniak bought 17,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $49,250.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,598.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUAD. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2,432.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 1,678.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

