QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Gap Down to $11.11

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.11, but opened at $9.63. QuantumScape shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 5,389,161 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut shares of QuantumScape from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.17.

QuantumScape Trading Down 20.7 %

The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 5.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 22.85 and a quick ratio of 22.85.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 144,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $1,466,477.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 766,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,772,259.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 144,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $1,466,477.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 766,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,772,259.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 75,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $555,002.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,410.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 471,599 shares of company stock worth $4,045,322. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QS. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth about $585,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $1,863,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth $198,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 141,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in QuantumScape by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

