QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock Position Raised by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 554.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.00. 385,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $102.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.22 and its 200 day moving average is $87.06.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.41. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

About QuidelOrtho

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

