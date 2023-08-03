R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Acquires New Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 4,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

ACGL stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.57. 1,224,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,604. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.31 and its 200 day moving average is $70.79. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $84.83. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,287,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,052,647.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $761,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,697,525.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $15,220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,287,157 shares in the company, valued at $174,052,647.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 265,406 shares of company stock worth $20,220,527. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

