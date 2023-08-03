R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lowered its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 80.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589,986 shares during the quarter. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. owned 0.48% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 413.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,277,000 after acquiring an additional 782,044 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,534,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,016,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,444,000. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 378.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 493,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after acquiring an additional 390,230 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DBMF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.78. The stock had a trading volume of 164,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,746. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average of $27.27. The company has a market capitalization of $741.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $35.14.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

