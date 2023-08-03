R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 70.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,339 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.3% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,638,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,430. The firm has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.41 and its 200 day moving average is $98.37.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

