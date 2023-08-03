Radicle (RAD) Price Tops $1.54 on Exchanges

Radicle (RAD) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.54 or 0.00005298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radicle has a market capitalization of $76.95 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Radicle has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Radicle launched on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 49,829,111 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radworks_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official website is radworks.org. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.mirror.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radworks is a community-driven platform promoting internet freedom through resilient, censorship-resistant technologies. Founded in 2021 by Alexis Sellier and Eleftherios Diakomichalis, it supports open-source projects that empower collaboration and decentralization. The platform’s native governance token, $RAD, enables community voting and decision-making. Radworks funds various projects through autonomous entities called “Orgs,” including Radicle Org, Drips Org, Radicle Foundation Org, and Grants Org. Together, they cultivate internet freedom and inclusivity in software development.”

