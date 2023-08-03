Radio Caca (RACA) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $36.31 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003152 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007771 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000465 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00008055 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

