Ranger Investment Management L.P. Acquires 19,970 Shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 842,685 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,970 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 2.50% of Evolution Petroleum worth $5,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPM. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $1,843,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,342,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,904,000 after purchasing an additional 217,029 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 274,673 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 193,911 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 318,980 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 175,712 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 212,606 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 96,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EPM traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.92. 675,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,260. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The company has a market capitalization of $330.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.93.

Evolution Petroleum ( NYSEAMERICAN:EPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.25. Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.25 million. Analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evolution Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

