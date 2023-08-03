Ranger Investment Management L.P. Boosts Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,206,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,190 shares during the period. Cadence Bank comprises 1.7% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.11% of Cadence Bank worth $25,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,437,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 1,892.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 251,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after buying an additional 239,100 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $2,458,000.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CADE shares. Stephens increased their target price on Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Cadence Bank Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE CADE traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $25.28. 1,125,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,996. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $465.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.12 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

Cadence Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.