Ranger Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,753,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911,833 shares during the quarter. Permian Resources accounts for 2.6% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 0.67% of Permian Resources worth $39,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 74.3% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 46,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Permian Resources by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Permian Resources by 350.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 251,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 195,736 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 101,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $3,706,562.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,488,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,715,304.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $4,495,559.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,445,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,237,805.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $3,706,562.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,488,451 shares in the company, valued at $16,715,304.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.59. The stock had a trading volume of 11,228,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,078,863. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44. Permian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 4.50.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Permian Resources had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $623.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

