Ranger Investment Management L.P. Grows Position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,830 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.22% of Metropolitan Bank worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCB. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5.0% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 5,500.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of MCB stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.43. The stock had a trading volume of 137,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,888. The company has a market cap of $531.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $80.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.12.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

