Ranger Investment Management L.P. Has $13.25 Million Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 807,225.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 161,445 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.20% of Guidewire Software worth $13,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $74,676.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,223.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $74,676.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,223.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $182,946.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,799.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,187 shares of company stock worth $937,981 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GWRE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.53. The company had a trading volume of 334,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,054. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $86.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $207.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.08 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

