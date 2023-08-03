Ranger Investment Management L.P. Has $2.50 Million Holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 75.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744,935 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in nLIGHT by 1,588.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in nLIGHT during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in nLIGHT by 233.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LASR. CL King started coverage on nLIGHT in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.51. The company had a trading volume of 182,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,541. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $619.45 million, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.39.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $54.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.41 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

