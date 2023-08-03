Ranger Investment Management L.P. Has $22.45 Million Stake in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,346,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,831 shares during the period. Sovos Brands comprises about 1.5% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 1.33% of Sovos Brands worth $22,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Sovos Brands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,735,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,331,000 after purchasing an additional 17,931 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Sovos Brands by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,604,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,298,000 after purchasing an additional 629,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sovos Brands by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,655,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sovos Brands by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,877,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,983,000 after purchasing an additional 594,910 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,613,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,193,000 after buying an additional 13,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $822,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,254,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,194,483.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $822,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,254,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,194,483.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Graves sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $6,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,342,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,831,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,085 shares of company stock valued at $10,121,131 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOVO stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.04. 182,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,595. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $252.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.71 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SOVO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

