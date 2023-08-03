Ranger Investment Management L.P. Has $44.71 Million Position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,436,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 567,422 shares during the quarter. Earthstone Energy makes up 3.0% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 2.45% of Earthstone Energy worth $44,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESTE traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,189,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,646. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $370.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.15 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 28.38%. Earthstone Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Earthstone Energy from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ESTE

Earthstone Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.