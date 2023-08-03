Ranger Investment Management L.P. Purchases 13,497 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 208,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,497 shares during the period. Repligen makes up about 2.3% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $35,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

RGEN traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $168.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.01. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $134.64 and a twelve month high of $262.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.73.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.93 million. Repligen had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.18 per share, for a total transaction of $78,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,605.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upped their target price on Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.44.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

