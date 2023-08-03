Ranger Investment Management L.P. Sells 33,969 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,969 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $19,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,161,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 338.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,996,000 after purchasing an additional 179,800 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 955.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 156,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after purchasing an additional 141,380 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 622,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,487,000 after purchasing an additional 71,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,201,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $503,921.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ SLAB traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.12. 347,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,325. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.59 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.98. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $109.44 and a one year high of $194.68.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

