Raymond James Increases Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Price Target to $33.00

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NTB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 540,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,110,000 after acquiring an additional 177,005 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.
