Raymond James Raises Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target to $115.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 76.16% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$105.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.88.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PDS

Precision Drilling Stock Up 0.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Precision Drilling stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.28. The stock had a trading volume of 23,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,648. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The company has a market capitalization of $888.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 38,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.