Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Rayonier updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.30-$0.40 EPS.

Rayonier Stock Performance

RYN traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,380. Rayonier has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $38.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 196.55%.

Institutional Trading of Rayonier

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Rayonier by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RYN. TheStreet downgraded Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Rayonier in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rayonier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of March 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

