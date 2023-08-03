RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Shares Bought by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Free Report) by 87.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,023 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.62% of RBB Bancorp worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 313,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,029,000 after acquiring an additional 258,100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 17.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of RBB Bancorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on RBB Bancorp from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

RBB Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ RBB traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.73. 28,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,932. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $23.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $279.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 25.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.69%.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

